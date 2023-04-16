Stifel Nicolaus Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $141.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.87.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $126.50. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

