StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Performance
Shares of CLRO opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $31.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.
About ClearOne
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearOne (CLRO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.