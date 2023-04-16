StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is -28.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Mannatech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Featured Stories

