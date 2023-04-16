StockNews.com Downgrades TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) to Hold

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,082,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,319,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,255 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

