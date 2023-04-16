StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.03. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

