StockNews.com Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

PBF Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

PBF stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,097 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 684.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,940 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 2,257.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,201 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

