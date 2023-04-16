StockNews.com Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.57.

BFAM opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $135.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

