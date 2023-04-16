StockNews.com Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.57.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %
BFAM opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $135.28.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
