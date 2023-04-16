StockNews.com Upgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.01 million, a PE ratio of -154.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.31 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Commercial

In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,125,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

Featured Stories

