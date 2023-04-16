StockNews.com Upgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Buy

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HP. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of HP opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

