StockNews.com Upgrades Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.79. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $177.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after buying an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.