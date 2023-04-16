Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) to Issue $0.47 Dividend

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4695 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SREDY opened at $10.79 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

