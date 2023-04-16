Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) to Issue $0.47 Dividend

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4695 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.
Storebrand ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SREDY opened at $10.79 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.
About Storebrand ASA
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Storebrand ASA (SREDY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.