Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Tops $90.19 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Stratis has a total market cap of $90.19 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.45 or 0.06914617 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00063413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00041816 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,139,289 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

