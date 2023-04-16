Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,527 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.4% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CCLA Investment Management owned about 0.11% of Stryker worth $104,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $291.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.19. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.45.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total transaction of $6,803,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

