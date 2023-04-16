Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.45.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

