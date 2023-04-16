SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPWR. StockNews.com lowered SunPower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunPower

Institutional Trading of SunPower

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth about $15,318,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $7,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.