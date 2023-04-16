SushiSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $262.75 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00003893 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $262.75 million and approximately $23.33 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sushi is a community-driven organization that aims to solve the liquidity problem by connecting decentralized markets and instruments. SushiSwap, created in 2020, is a decentralized exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain by Chef Nomi, sushiswap, and 0xMaki. SushiSwap allows users to swap tokens on its platform with decentralized governance. To use SushiSwap, users connect their wallet, select the token they wish to swap, and the token they wish to swap to. Transactions are verified globally, and fees are paid to Ethereum miners.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

