SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,590 shares of company stock worth $4,496,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

