Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.48. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $26.48.
About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)
