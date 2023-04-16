Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.48. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It operates through the Haematology, Immunology, and Specialty Care segments. The Haemotology segment focuses on haemophilia medicines Elocta and Alprolix. The immunology segment offers treatment for serious, disabling, and life-threatening diseases.

