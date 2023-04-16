Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Financial Survey

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -30.99% N/A -6.56% Sweetgreen -39.54% -29.58% -22.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.7% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for FAT Brands and Sweetgreen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen 0 4 1 0 2.20

Sweetgreen has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 55.06%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and Sweetgreen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.25 -$126.19 million ($7.66) -0.80 Sweetgreen $470.11 million 1.80 -$190.44 million ($1.68) -4.53

FAT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sweetgreen beats FAT Brands on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

