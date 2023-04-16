Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $375.02 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $375.02 million and approximately $104.64 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 561,385,207 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

