Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Stock Performance

SSREY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,499. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Swiss Re has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $27.24.

Swiss Re Increases Dividend

Swiss Re Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

(Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.