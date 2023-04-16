Symbol (XYM) Market Capitalization Hits $194.51 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market capitalization of $194.51 million and approximately $767,687.21 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Symbol has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

