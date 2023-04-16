Synthetix Achieves Market Cap of $698.90 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $698.90 million and $48.89 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00008948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 316,997,796 coins and its circulating supply is 258,202,580 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

