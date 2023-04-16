Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.1% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,486 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

