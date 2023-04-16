Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Barclays

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $123.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.48. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

