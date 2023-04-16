Tangible 24 Hour Volume Hits $263.89 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $95.79 million and approximately $263.89 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tangible has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00009704 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.94535306 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $245.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

