Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Teijin Price Performance
TINLY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 103. Teijin has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.
Teijin Company Profile
