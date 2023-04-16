Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Teijin Price Performance

TINLY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 103. Teijin has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

