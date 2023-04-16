Telcoin (TEL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.36 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $146.66 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin’s launch date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

