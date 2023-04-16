Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 1,642.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Teleperformance Price Performance

TLPFY traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.55. 7,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,746. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.52. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $90.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.6933 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.49. Teleperformance’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

