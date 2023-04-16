Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Tops $80.96 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $80.96 billion and approximately $23.61 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001212 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 84,091,735,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,921,811,952 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
