The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $37,030,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,583,000 after purchasing an additional 861,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

