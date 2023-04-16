The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,357 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Boeing worth $63,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $11.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,066,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,359. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day moving average is $186.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

