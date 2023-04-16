The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

Caldwell Partners International stock remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Friday. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Caldwell Partners International has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

About Caldwell Partners International

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

