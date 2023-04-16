The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance
Caldwell Partners International stock remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Friday. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Caldwell Partners International has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.35.
About Caldwell Partners International
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caldwell Partners International (CWLPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.