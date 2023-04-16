The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Korea Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:KF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.05. 13,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,659. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. The Korea Fund has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Korea Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,025,000 after buying an additional 122,298 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Korea Fund by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 400,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 107,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 251.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund is designed to provide capital appreciation through investments in securities. Their firm screens stocks based on a broad range of variables, including price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields and earnings-per-share growth.

