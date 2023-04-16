The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Issue $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $13.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $121.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $183.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.17 and its 200-day moving average is $152.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

