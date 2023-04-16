The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

