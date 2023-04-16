The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.19. 3,927,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

