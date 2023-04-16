ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the March 15th total of 30,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:THMO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,371. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.53. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $29.25.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
