Theta Network (THETA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.58 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00003715 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Network has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Theta Network has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $16.58 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

