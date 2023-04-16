Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 17,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

Shares of THXPF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.