Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 17,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Thor Explorations Price Performance
Shares of THXPF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.29.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
