Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $445.63 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0076059 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $175.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

