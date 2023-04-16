Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.19) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tilray in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.19) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TLRY. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.74.

TLRY opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tilray by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tilray by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Tilray by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tilray by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

