tomiNet (TOMI) Trading Up 16.2% This Week

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00008382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $122.10 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, tomiNet has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.48526885 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,083,297.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

