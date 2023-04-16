Toncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.53 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00007810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.08 billion and $29.53 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,346.24 or 1.00110856 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002198 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

