Toncoin (TON) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.55 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.03 billion and $28.55 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00007772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.34034403 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $29,476,274.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

