Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.2% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $318.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.