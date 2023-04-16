Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $2.14 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

