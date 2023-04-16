Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $464,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.08. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

