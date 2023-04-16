Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $682,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 96,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

FISV opened at $115.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average is $105.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.68.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

