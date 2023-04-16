Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 114,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

